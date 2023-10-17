Reath posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and a steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 117-106 loss to the Suns.

The LSU product has yet to see time in an NBA regular-season game, but he gained an invite via Portland to the Summer League after he impressed scouts with his play for Australia during the FIBA World Cup. Reath has found a perfect spot for a chance in the NBA, as the Trail Blazers are in the midst of a rebuild and need help at multiple positions. The 6-11 big man will be a great addition to the team's interior if they grant him a roster spot.