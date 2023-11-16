Reath chipped in 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 loss to Cleveland.

The two-way player out of LSU had a significant impact in the loss, as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were having their way with Deandre Ayton throughout the contest. He made the most of his 20 minutes of court time and had zero hesitation in taking the open shot. The 6-11 Aussie also showcased his floor-stretching capability with two three-pointers. Although one should temper expectations for Reach, his story is worth monitoring as the season progresses.