Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Fails to score in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reath amassed no counting stats in three minutes during Wednesday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls.
Reath's poor season continued Wednesday, failing to score in just three minutes. Even with Robert Williams sidelined as part of his injury management, Reath was unable to carve out a meaningful role. He can be safely left on the waiver wire in all formats.
