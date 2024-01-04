Reath (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
After missing three straight contests with lower back soreness, Reath will make his return to the hardwood Wednesday. He'll likely split center duties with Ibou Badji due to Deandre Ayton (knee) and Moses Brown (wrist) sidelined. However, Reath will be on a minutes restriction
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Confirmed out•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Unlikely to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Scores career-high 25 points•