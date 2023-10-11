Reath played 17 minutes and tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in a 106-66 exhibition win against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Reath is trying to build a case for a bench role upon the start of the regular season, and he certainly made a strong impression in Portland's exhibition opener. The big man was one of three players on the squad to record double-digit points, and he finished without a turnover in 17 minutes. Reath also looked good earlier this summer with Portland's Summer League team, averaging 13.0 points, 7.4 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over 19.5 minutes across five contests while shooting 47.7 percent from the field -- including 37.5 percent from beyond the arc -- and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe.