The Trail Blazers are converting Reath's two-way contract to a three-year, standard NBA contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Despite being a two-way player, Reath has spent most of 2023-24 with the Trail Blazers in the NBA. This is mostly due to injuries to Moses Brown (wrist) and Robert Williams (knee). Reath is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.4 minutes across 40 appearances, including 11 starts.