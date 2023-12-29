Reath is a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to lower back soreness.

This is a tough blow for Portland, as they are again without Deandre Ayton (knee). Reath is coming off the best performance of his career on Tuesday, as he erupted for 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 32 minutes. Moses Brown will start at center and is likely looking at a significant workload.