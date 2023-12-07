Reath will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Reath will make his second start of the 2023-24 campaign with DeAndre Ayton (knee) sidelined. In his only other start this season, Reath logged eight points, four rebounds, an assist and a block across 20 minutes.
