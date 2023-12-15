Reath will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Utah, Jazz's radio announcer David Locke reports.
This is an expected move for Portland, as Deandre Ayton is starting Thursday after missing the past three games with a knee injury. Reath will likely see minutes in the teens as Ayton's primary backup.
