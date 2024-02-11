Watch Now:

Reath (knee) is out to face New Orleans on Saturday, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Reath has been bothered by a nagging knee problem and is set to miss a second consecutive game. His next chance to play will come against Minnesota on Wednesday, and if that's the case, he'll likely have a role off the bench with Deandre Ayton and Jarace Walker both being available.

