Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Out Monday vs. Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reath (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Reath will miss a second straight game due to right foot soreness. The big man is a fringe member of the Portland rotation, so his absence Monday should go largely unnoticed.
