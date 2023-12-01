Reath provided 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 103-95 win over the Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old rookie seems to enjoy playing against Cleveland -- the two biggest scoring performances of his NBA career have come versus the Cavs, as he dropped 16 points on them back on Nov. 15. Reath has seen consistent minutes in the Blazers' frontcourt rotation since Robert Williams (knee) was lost for the season, but as yet he hasn't supplied much fantasy value beyond his three-point shooting.