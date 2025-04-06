Reath (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Reath has been dealing with right knee soreness, and the big man could be in danger of missing a second straight contest due to the injury. Even if available, Reath isn't expected to see enough minutes to be relevant in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Won't play against Chicago•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Iffy for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Won't return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Picks up knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Paces second unit in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Scores 15 points in win•