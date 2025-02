Portland recalled Reath from the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.

Reath had quite the showing in Monday's loss against the Windy City Bulls, finishing with 36 points (13-28 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes. He hasn't seen much action with Portland, however, and he's a name to watch at the trade deadline.