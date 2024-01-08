Reath amassed 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 134-127 overtime win over the Nets.

Reath led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds while adding a trio of blocks and ending as one of six Trail Blazers with a double-digit point total in his first double-double of the season. Reath hauled in 10 or more rebounds for the first time this year, also setting a season high in blocks. Reath has finished with at least 15 points and seven rebounds in two straight contests.