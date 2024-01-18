Reath closed Wednesday's 105-103 victory over the Nets with 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes.

Reath turned in another serviceable performance Wednesday, ending with 17 points in 25 minutes. Although Deandre Ayton was available to play, he was unable to make it to the game on time due to inclement weather. Given Ayton should return in Friday's game against the Pacers, Reath's run as a 12-team asset could be nearing an end.