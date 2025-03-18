Reath supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 112-97 victory over the Wizards.

Robert Williams (knee) hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 22 and it's unclear when Deandre Ayton (calf) will be able to return, giving Reath a firm grip on the backup center minutes. He's trending up over his last three outings, averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in just 19.8 minutes per contest.