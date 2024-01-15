Reath supplied 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to the Suns.

Reath has started in each of Portland's last six games, and while he is not one of the team's go-to players on offense, he has found a way to score in double digits in four of those contests. Reath will probably remain a starter until Deandre Ayton (knee) is ready to return, which might happen Wednesday against the Nets.