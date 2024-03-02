Reath ended with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Getting the start at center in place of DeAndre Ayton (hand), Reath delivered his best scoring performance he dropped 25 points on the Kings back on Dec. 26. When Ayton is healthy, Reath typically sees minutes in the teens, giving him little fantasy appeal. Should Portland's starter in the middle miss additional time, however, his 27-year-old rookie understudy might have some DFS appeal.