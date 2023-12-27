Reath posted 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Kings.

After early struggles from Moses Brown, Reath stepped in for Deandre Ayton (knee) and had a huge day, coming close to the first double-double of his pro career. Although Ayton is a huge key to Portand's potential, Portland looked unbeatable in their eighth win with Reath under the basket.