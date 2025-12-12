Reath racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Although the Trail Blazers were missing Donovan Clingan (leg), Yang Hansen (face) and Robert Williams (illness), Reath wasn't able to see the floor much. Instead, the Trail Blazers opted for a smaller lineup with Kris Murray and Jerami Grant partnered in the frontcourt. Reath remains off the standard league radar.