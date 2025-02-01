The Trail Blazers assigned Reath to the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.
Reath is averaging just 2.2 points in 5.6 minutes across his 23 NBA appearances this season. The 28-year-old big man should receive increased playing time while in the G League.
