Share Video

Link copied!

Reath (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Reath is officially out after he was initially added to the team's injury report as doubtful due to back soreness. He logged 25 minutes in Portland's last matchup Friday against Utah, so it'll likely be up to Deandre Ayton and Jabari Walker to eat up extra minutes at center Sunday night.

More News