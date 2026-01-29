The Trail Blazers announced Thursday that Reath has undergone season-ending right foot surgery.

Reath was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot, which required surgery, and his 2025-26 campaign is now over. Before going down, the 29-year-old big man averaged 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 8.1 minutes per contest through games this season. With Reath now done for the year, Robert Williams is in line to serve as Portland's primary backup at center behind Donovan Clingan the rest of the way.