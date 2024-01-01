Reath (back) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns.
Reath is expected to miss a third straight game for Portland. Deandre Ayton (knee) will miss a fourth straight game, so the Trail Blazers will rely on a combination of Jabari Walker, Ibou Badji and Moses Brown at center.
