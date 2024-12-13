Reath (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs.
Reath has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable Friday due to a lower back strain. Even if Reath is upgraded to available, he is only averaging 6.4 minutes across 13 appearances this season.
