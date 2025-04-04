Reath (knee) is out for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Reath has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to right knee soreness. Jabari Walker will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Reath's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with San Antonio.
