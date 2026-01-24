Reath (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Reath will sit out Friday due to right foot soreness. The 29-year-old hasn't held a steady rotation role this season, averaging 8.1 minutes across 32 appearances, though his absence is more notable with Robert Williams (knee) also ruled out. With both sidelined, Yang Hansen may be asked to handle reserve center minutes behind Donovan Clingan.