Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared for training camp
Davis (shoulder) has been cleared for practice and will be a full participant at the start of training camp Tuesday, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
It was reported back in June that Davis had been cleared for on-court work and that he expected to be ready for training camp, so this latest news regarding Davis' availability for training camp comes as no surprise. Davis indicated during his media session that he wants to battle for the starting power forward role, though the likes of Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Noah Vonleh and Zach Collins could all have something to say about that. Davis should also see plenty of time at center as a reserve option behind starter Jusuf Nurkic.
