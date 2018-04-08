Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared to play Monday

Davis (ankle) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Monday was the targeted return date Davis was originally given, and he'll officially be good to go after a four-game absence. Expect Davis to play his usual limited role off the bench behind Jusuf Nurkic on Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories