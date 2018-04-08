Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared to play Monday
Davis (ankle) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Monday was the targeted return date Davis was originally given, and he'll officially be good to go after a four-game absence. Expect Davis to play his usual limited role off the bench behind Jusuf Nurkic on Monday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Walking with no boot or limp•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Will be evaluated in a week•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Exits with sprained ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Probable for Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....