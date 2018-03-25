Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared to play Sunday
Davis (foot) will play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Davis' injury designation was merely precautionary and as expected, he'll take the court as usual Sunday. However, Davis is merely a rebound specialist at best for fantasy purposes and with the Blazers at full strength, he can likely be avoided for DFS purposes Sunday. Look for him to slot in as depth in the frontcourt.
