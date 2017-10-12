Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Dominates on boards in Wednesday's start
Davis provided seven points (2-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.
Davis drew the start at the five in place of Jusuf Nurkic (concussion) and turned in outstanding work on the boards, posting his first double-digit rebound effort of the preseason. The 28-year-old big man was a solid performer off the bench in his second Blazers season last year and should have a modest but consistent role in the frontcourt rotation once again in the coming campaign.
