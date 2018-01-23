Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-digit boards off bench

Davis generated nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT0, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 104-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Davis paced the second unit in both scoring and boards, putting together his second straight 10-rebound effort. The veteran big man is shooting a blistering 66.6 percent (10-for-15) over this last three games, and he's now seen at least 20 minutes in four of the last five. Despite a typically consistent and solid allotment of playing time in the frontcourt rotation, Davis is prone to the occasional scoring downturn, but his work on the boards (6.8 rebounds per contest through 47 games) keeps him as a viable option for those in fairly deep formats needing a boost in that category.