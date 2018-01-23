Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-digit boards off bench
Davis generated nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT0, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 104-101 loss to the Nuggets.
Davis paced the second unit in both scoring and boards, putting together his second straight 10-rebound effort. The veteran big man is shooting a blistering 66.6 percent (10-for-15) over this last three games, and he's now seen at least 20 minutes in four of the last five. Despite a typically consistent and solid allotment of playing time in the frontcourt rotation, Davis is prone to the occasional scoring downturn, but his work on the boards (6.8 rebounds per contest through 47 games) keeps him as a viable option for those in fairly deep formats needing a boost in that category.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Will play Saturday vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Questionable Saturday with ankle injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Scores two points•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-double off bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Dominates on boards in Wednesday's start•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Listed as starting center Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...