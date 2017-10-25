Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-double off bench Tuesday
Davis scored 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a block in 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 103-93 win over the Pelicans.
He led the Blazers in rebounding en route to his first double-double of the season. Davis has been a force on the glass to begin the year. but his role on the second unit will make it tough to maintain his current pace, particularly once first-round pick Zach Collins begins to work his way into the regular frontcourt rotation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Dominates on boards in Wednesday's start•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Listed as starting center Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: To start Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared for training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Undergoes successful surgery Tuesday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...