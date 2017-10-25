Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-double off bench Tuesday

Davis scored 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a block in 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 103-93 win over the Pelicans.

He led the Blazers in rebounding en route to his first double-double of the season. Davis has been a force on the glass to begin the year. but his role on the second unit will make it tough to maintain his current pace, particularly once first-round pick Zach Collins begins to work his way into the regular frontcourt rotation.