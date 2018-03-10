Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-doubles in victory

Davis tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 125-108 victory over the Warriors.

Davis saw some additional playing time Friday, as he matched up well with the smaller Golden State Warriors. His athleticism allowed him to see more of the court than started Jusuf Nurkic, who also double-doubled in the win. Davis is arguably the best rebound streaming option in standard formats and nights like this are few and far between. He has recorded double-figure boards in five of his past six games and if you need rebounds, he is most certainly worth an add.