Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Exits with sprained ankle
Davis will not return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained ankle.
Davis collected four points and eight rebounds across 12 minutes before leaving the contest. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the Trail Blazers provide an update.
