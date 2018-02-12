Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Grabs 12 rebounds off the bench in loss to Utah
Davis came off the bench to provide eight points (4-6 FG) and 12 rebounds in a 115-96 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Jusuf Nurkic had to leave this game early due to a back issue and that opened the door for Davis to succeed. Davis has been great in this role all season too, as he's averaging 5.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in just 18.7 minutes per game. If Nurkic is to miss any sort of time, Davis is a great bet to double-double, as he'll surely play over 20 minutes a game. Davis actually has at least seven rebounds in 14 of his last 15 games, as he's a great pick-up if you're in need of rebounding.
