Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Grabs seven boards in win over Chicago
Davis accrued four points (2-2 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks off the bench in a 124-108 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Davis has become a much bigger factor over recent weeks, as he's one of the best bench rebounders in the league. In fact, he has at least seven rebounds in 11 of his last 12 games, as he's limited Jusuf Nurkic's role in that span. Davis is actually averaging 22 minutes a game since December 9, as he's a great bet for a double-double if he plays over 20 minutes per game.
