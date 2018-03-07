Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Grabs team-high 14 boards Tuesday

Davis scored two points (1-5 FG) while adding 14 rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-87 win over the Knicks.

He continues to be a force on the glass for the Blazers, grabbing double-digit boards four times in the last five games and 11 times in the last 20 despite only averaging 20.8 minutes a night off the bench. Davis' 7.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks during those 20 games only carry fantasy value in the deepest of formats, but he's quietly become a key contributor in Portland's surge up the Western Conference standings.