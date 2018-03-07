Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Grabs team-high 14 boards Tuesday
Davis scored two points (1-5 FG) while adding 14 rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-87 win over the Knicks.
He continues to be a force on the glass for the Blazers, grabbing double-digit boards four times in the last five games and 11 times in the last 20 despite only averaging 20.8 minutes a night off the bench. Davis' 7.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks during those 20 games only carry fantasy value in the deepest of formats, but he's quietly become a key contributor in Portland's surge up the Western Conference standings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Makes good use of extra run Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Grabs 12 rebounds off the bench in loss to Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Leads team in rebounds on Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Grabs seven boards in win over Chicago•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-digit boards off bench•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...