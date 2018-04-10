Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Hauls in five rebounds in return
Davis (ankle) was held scoreless (0-1 FG) in an 88-82 loss to the Nuggets on Monday but did haul in five rebounds over 15 minutes.
The veteran returned after a four-game absence and provided his typically solid presence down low. Davis' leadership and rebounding prowess should both prove particularly valuable during the Blazers' postseason quest.
