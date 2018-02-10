Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Leads team in rebounds on Friday

Davis posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), and 14 rebound sin 20 minutes during Friday's 118-100 win over the Kings.

Dais has been pretty successful pilfering rebounds from Jusuf Nirkic with the second unit, as he's grabbed at least seven boards in nine out of his last ten games. This makes him a reasonable add if you need rebounds in roto leagues, but otherwise he won't have much of a fantasy impact unless Nurkic is out with an injury.