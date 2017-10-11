Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Listed as starting center Wednesday
Davis is listed as the starting center for Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
With starting center Jusuf Nurkic (concussion) out Wednesday, Davis will draw the start. Davis posted 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per game last season.
