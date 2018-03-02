Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Makes good use of extra run Thursday
Davis finished with 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 win over the Timberwolves.
With Jusuf Nurkic playing only 19 minutes due to some foul trouble, Davis logged his second-highest amount of minutes over the last 13 contests. A near-perfect showing from the field and some of his trademark stellar work on the boards led to a strong final line for the eight-year veteran, who's hauled in double-digit rebounds in two straight and four of the last seven overall. Davis' second-unit role is locked in, and on the occasional night when Nurkic's minutes have to be limited, he's capable of offering starter-worthy production. He projects as a valuable commodity in deeper formats for the balance of the campaign as the Trail Blazers continue a playoff push.
