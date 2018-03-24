Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Probable for Sunday

Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against OKC, NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The designation is likely precautionary, and at this point all signs point to Davis playing as the Blazers look to snap a two-game skid. The 28-year-old logged 18 minutes Friday against Boston, finishing with four points and five rebounds.

