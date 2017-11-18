Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Questionable Saturday with ankle injury
Davis suffered an ankle injury during Friday's game in Sacramento and is questionable for Saturday's rematch against the Kings, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Davis was able to play through the injury Friday, seeing 22 minutes -- about two more than his average. More word should arrive on his availability closer to tipoff. If he's unable to play, Zach Collins would likely be a beneficiary.
