Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Scores two points
Davis collected two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes Wednesday against the Magic.
Davis received more playing time Wednesday because Al-Farouq Aminu (ankle) was out and Zach Collins was a DNP-CD. Even while Aminu has been out, Davis is still having a hard time seeing more than 20 minutes per game since Caleb Swanigan has been filling as well during Aminu's absence. Davis is averaging 3.0 points across 18.7 minutes while Aminu has been out.
