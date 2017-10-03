Play

Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: To start Tuesday

Davis will start at power forward during Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

With Noah Vonleh (shoulder) likely out until late October, the Trail Blazers will have to search for another player to start games. Davis will be getting the nod Tuesday, though that may not be the case throughout the preseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball