Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Walking with no boot or limp
Davis is walking without a boot or a limp and intends return against the Spurs or the Nuggets, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
When speaking on his ankle injury, Davis said there is still swelling, however he fully expects to return either Saturday against the Spurs or Monday against the Nuggets. That being said, it seems safe to rule Davis out for the Blazers next two games and consider him questionable for the matchup with the Spurs. His absence should result in increased minutes for Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard.
