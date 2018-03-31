Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Will be evaluated in a week

Davis (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Davis suffered the injury Friday night against the Clippers, and he'll now miss at least the next three games. Next Saturday's game in San Antonio represents Davis' first chance to return, but it seems rather likely that his absence could extend into the final week of the regular season.

