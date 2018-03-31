Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Will be evaluated in a week
Davis (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Davis suffered the injury Friday night against the Clippers, and he'll now miss at least the next three games. Next Saturday's game in San Antonio represents Davis' first chance to return, but it seems rather likely that his absence could extend into the final week of the regular season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Exits with sprained ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Probable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Grabs team-high 14 boards Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Makes good use of extra run Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...