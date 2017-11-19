Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Will play Saturday vs. Kings

Davis (ankle) says he will play against the Kings, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Davis injured his ankle in Friday's first matchup with the Kings but he'll power through the pain and take the court again for the Saturday night rematch. Zach Collins -- who is only averaging seven minutes a contest -- could see an uptick in minutes if the Blazers choose to strictly monitor Davis's minutes in order to prevent further issues.

